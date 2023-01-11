Browns announce interview with Jim Schwartz

Posted by Josh Alper on January 11, 2023, 10:34 AM EST
NFL: DEC 04 Titans at Eagles
Getty Images

The Browns have lined up a number of candidates for the defensive coordinator vacancy they created by firing Joe Woods earlier this week and one of them is meeting with the team on Wednesday.

The team announced that they are interviewing Jim Schwartz for the position. They have also requested interviews with Jerod Mayo, Brian Flores, and Sean Desai.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports Flores is scheduled to meet with the team on Thursday.

Schwartz spent the last two seasons as a senior defensive assistant in Tennessee. He spent five years as the defensive coordinator of the Eagles and won Super Bowl LII during his time in Philadelphia. He went 29-51 over five seasons as the head coach of the Lions from 2009 to 2013.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Browns announce interview with Jim Schwartz

  1. There’s far worse guys out there and all his players seemed to really love him. He’s got some deficiencies like focusing way too much on the front 7 and ignoring the secondary, but again, there’s far worse guys out there.

  3. Ah the potential return of Gym Shorts. If Harbaugh comes back to the NFL, we can all look forward to the post-game handshake. . . .

  4. One thing about Schwartz’s record in Detroit, he took over the 0-16 and took them to the playoffs in his third season.

    His teams were a little undisciplined but I actually liked him overall and it wasn’t his fault Martin Mayhew was the GM blowing draft picks left and right.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.