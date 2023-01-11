Christian McCaffrey, Dre Greenlaw remained limited Wednesday

Getty Images

The 49ers’ practice report Wednesday remained the same as Tuesday aside from defensive lineman Nick Bosa returning to full participation after a rest day.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) remained out of practice.

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), offensive lineman Aaron Banks (ankle, knee), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (neck), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (back), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) and running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) again were limited.

McCaffrey initially went on the report with the knee injury in Week 13, and he has been on every report since. The past six weeks, he has had either limited work or none the first two practice days of the week before being a full participant on the final practice day.

So, the anticipation is McCaffrey will have full participation Thursday.

Greenlaw missed Week 18 after not practicing all last week.