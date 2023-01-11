Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center

Getty Images

Nine days after suffering cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati, Bills safety Damar Hamlin has gone home.

The Bills have announced that Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center.

Hamlin arrived on Monday, after being released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. On Tuesday, he underwent a “comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing.”

“We are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” Dr. Jamie Nadler said in a statement from the team.

The next question is whether he’ll be at Sunday’s playoff game against the Dolphins and, if so, whether the Bills win the game by 30 or 60 points.