For upcoming postseason game at Bills, Dolphins are biggest wild-card underdog ever

Posted by Mike Florio on January 11, 2023, 8:24 PM EST
The Miami Dolphins won’t have Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday, in their playoff game at Buffalo. That development has moved the betting line to historic levels.

Buffalo has moved to a 13-point favorite. We’ve seen lines as high as 13.5.

Via ESPN Stats & Information, a 13-point spread would be a record high for wild-card weekend. The previous record as 12.

It’s no surprise, given that the No. 2 seed no longer gets a bye, instead facing the No. 7 seed. The fact that the Dolphins don’t have their starting quarterback makes it even worse.

And, frankly, 13 points doesn’t seem high enough. Especially if Damar Hamlin, now out of the hospital, makes an on-field appearance before the game.

  2. Let this sink in, the Dolphins offense scored 0 points against the Jets last week! This game will be just like Georgia vs TCU!

  3. Bills should save that appearance for the Div. Round. it’ll be like when Magnum T.A. walked out on crutches to inspire Dusty Rhodes and Nikita Koloff to win the Crockett Cup in ’87.

  4. These are the playoffs you actually think teams are going to get steamed rolled? Get out of here both teams will compete and mark my words the Dolphins will keep this close and if its close in the 4th they win.

  5. This has all the makings for the biggest upset in wildcard weekend.If the Dolphins lose….I’m gonna find anyway to blame Roger.It seems like the trendy thing to do on here

  6. It’s not going to be pretty.
    Tua out, Tyreek Hill hurting, Jaylen Waddle hurting.
    Line could go over 15 by game time.

  9. Anyone who thinks Hamlin showing up at the game will give the team an emotional boost lasting longer than one play is a fool and should lose their money.

