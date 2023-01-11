Garrett Bradbury has limited practice in his return

Vikings center Garrett Bradbury returned to practice for the first time since Dec. 15. The team listed him as limited.

Coach Kevin O’Connell said the Vikings will see how Bradbury’s lower back responds to practice reps as they slowly work him back in.

Bradberry has not played since Dec. 4 and was working his way back when he was involved in a car wreck Dec. 17 that aggravated his injury.

The Vikings did not have cornerback Cam Dantzler (ankle/personal) or linebacker Brian Asamoah (knee) at Wednesday’s practice.

Safety Harrison Smith (knee) was limited.

Defensive lineman James Lynch (shoulder) had a full practice.

