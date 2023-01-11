Jared Goff has suddenly become perhaps too good of a bargain for the Lions

Getty Images

Two years ago this month, the Lions got two first-round picks and a third-round pick, both for sending quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams and taking on the ill-advised contract that L.A. had given to quarterback Jared Goff after the 2018 season. It felt like a two-year arrangement in Detroit, with Goff holding the spot until the guarantees disappeared and the contract could be ripped to shreds and Goff replaced with the team’s next quarterback.

Along the way, something happened. Goff improved. Goff played like the guy who had earned his contract, not like the guy who had made that agreement an albatross for the Rams.

Now, two seasons later, the Lions plan to keep Goff. But it’s suddenly not that simple.

Goff has two years left on his contract. His performance this year actually makes the deal very friendly to the team.

Goff is due to make $25.65 million in 2023. For 2024, the final year of this deal, Goff will make $26.65 million.

At a time when the top of the market has shot north of $50 million, that’s a bargain for the Lions.

And, yes, it’s easy to say that Goff already has received the bulk of his money. But that doesn’t matter. What matters is that he has two years, at a total payout of $52.3 million.

It’s a bargain. Enough of a bargain to get Goff clamoring for a raise, if he wants.

Maybe the team will persuade him to wait a year. Regardless, getting paid in the NFL is all about striking while the iron is hot, and the skittle has quickly begun to sizzle for a player whom the Rams couldn’t wait to get rid of after the 2020 season.