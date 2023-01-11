Jerry Jones: It’s in Dak’s DNA not to turn the ball over

January 11, 2023
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw an NFL-high 15 interceptions during the regular season, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t worried that Prescott will be a turnover machine in the playoffs.

Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Prescott has an excellent understanding of protecting the football, and the Cowboys can count on him this postseason.

It’s in Dak’s DNA not to turn the ball over,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I have all the confidence in the world that he as a player has all the right balance of confidence or all the right balance of aggressiveness as it pertains to a turn over. He understands turn over better than all of us put together.”

Those NFL-high 15 interceptions might suggest Jones is viewing Prescott through rose-colored glasses, but Cowboys fans can take comfort in knowing that last year Matthew Stafford led the NFL in interceptions during the regular season, but the Rams still won the Super Bowl.

19 responses to “Jerry Jones: It’s in Dak’s DNA not to turn the ball over

  3. So, this year when he’s been donating the ball repeatedly is just a fluke? Did the Devil make him do it? Tell us Dr. Jerruh!

  5. “It’s in Dak’s DNA not to turn the ball over,” Jones said. Well Jerry, I think Dak mutated in 2022

  6. Um he led the league in turnovers and missed like 6 games right? Is this a joke? If he is serious somebody needs to take the team away from this man. Dak is a turnover machine. No longer a top 10-15 QB. Ahead of Dak (this year) I have in no order:

    Mahomes
    Allen
    Herbert
    Hurts
    Brady
    Rodgers
    Burrow
    Smith
    Murray
    Goff
    Fields
    Jones
    Maybe Dak here. Jones, Goff, Fields all did way more with a lot less talent. Heck I might put Rush ahead of Dak…LOL

  10. “You’ve got a keen eye for detail and a firm grasp on reality, sir…” said no one ever (except the people whose paychecks have his signature on them).

  13. One of Dak’s problems is that he’s been drinking all the Kool-Ade Jerreh’s been serving up about him.

