Lamar Jackson remains out of practice, Tyler Huntley was not throwing on Wednesday

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 11, 2023, 2:20 PM EST
Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson still is not practicing.

After NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that Jackson’s availability for Sunday’s playoff matchup against Cincinnati was not looking good, the quarterback was not on the field for the day’s practice, according to multiple reporters on the Ravens beat.

Jackson has not practiced since suffering a PCL injury during Baltimore’s Dec. 4 victory over the Broncos.

Head coach John Harbaugh also did not sound all that optimistic when asked about Jackson’s potential availability on Monday. But based on the way the last few weeks have gone, Harbaugh seems unlikely to rule Jackson out this early in the practice week.

Further complicating matters, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was not throwing during the portion of practice open to media, according to multiple reporters. Huntley has been dealing with tendinitis in his throwing shoulder, which kept him sidelined from last week’s game against the Bengals.

If Huntley can’t play, Anthony Brown would be in line to start. An undrafted rookie out of Oregon, Brown was 19-of-44 passing for 286 yards with a pair of interceptions and a lost fumble last week. He was sacked four times.

Harbaugh is slated to address the media after practice on Wednesday afternoon.

