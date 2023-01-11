Micah Hyde, Jamison Crowder return to Bills practice

Posted by Josh Alper on January 11, 2023
The Bills are getting a couple of players back on the practice field Wednesday.

The team announced that safety Micah Hyde and wide receiver Jamison Crowder will work with the team. They can be activated at any point in the next 21 days, but head coach Sean McDermott said they will not play this week.

Hyde went on injured reserve in September after hurting his neck. Word at the time was that his season was over and he’d be targeting a 2023 return, but things have moved quicker than expected.

Crowder broke his ankle in October. He caught six passes for 60 yards in four games before his injury.

  1. I thought crowder was gonna have a big impact this year, but the injury derailed his season. I was excited to see he is practicing. However, I would rather have as much speed as possible on the field. To me—McKenzie, John brown, and Shakir are the best WRs to have active during the playoffs.

