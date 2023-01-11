Mike LaFleur out as Jets offensive coordinator

Posted by Josh Alper on January 11, 2023, 6:26 PM EST
New York Jets Training Camp
The Jets are in the market for a new offensive coordinator.

According to multiple reports, Mike LaFleur is out after two seasons in the job. Some of those reports indicate that other teams have inquired about LaFleur’s availability in recent days, so he will now be available to pursue other opportunities.

The Jets went from 6-3 to 7-10 and out of the playoffs largely because of their offensive ineffectiveness and the team did not score an offensive touchdown over the final three weeks of the regular season.

They started three different quarterbacks in those games and settling that position will be essential to the success of anyone that the Jets hire to replace LaFleur. Central to any thoughts at the position will be what to do with Zach Wilson after a dreadful second season that saw him get benched in favor of Mike White.

17 responses to “Mike LaFleur out as Jets offensive coordinator

  4. The end result of- “Yeah, I’m gonna make that dude’s life hell in practice every day.”

  5. Why does it seem like the teams that have really good QBs, have genius OCs, and the teams that have bad QBs, keep firing their OCs?

  6. Not often do you see a team that won its division and is a lock for the AFC Championship game fire their offensive coordinator just a few days prior to the wild card round……

  10. Maybe he can be hired to be a cheerleader alongside his brother in Green Bay under coach Rodgers

  11. Pft forgot to mention Wilson was also benched by a practice squad player with no playing experience. Yikes!

    I’m not involved with the intertwining of jets inner workings, but the tone depth comments made by Wilson and failing to be accountable in accepting responsability for his failings – not on Lafleur.

    Especially when a Mike White becomes a fantasy catalyst in Wilson’s place past two years.

    Also as mentioned, teams were inquiring for his services pre firing.

  13. I guess you have to appease the NY fan base but not really his fault. You can’t win without a QB. Youngest staff in NFL could use some more experience. Good core just need to add Lamar.

  14. Mike LaFleur was no doubt an issue at times but Zach Wilson was a lot worse. If they are moving on from LaFleur, might as well move off of Wilson and just clean the slate. LaFleur probably already has an offer to join his brother in Green Bay

  15. ob2040 says:
    January 11, 2023 at 6:33 pm
    And then when those genius OCs become a Head Coach without a really good QB they flop

  17. The Jets more than likely have been getting multiple calls about a possible trade for Zach Wilson. Other coaches and GM’s can see that Zach has great potential and an outstanding upside if he had an offensive minded coach or a good OC. Other teams would like to have Zach. That’s why The Jets Fired the OC. Zach isn’t problem. Joe Flacco, Mike White, Chris Streveler all couldn’t score a TD in the last 4 games.

