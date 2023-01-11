Mike Williams remains out of practice

Getty Images

Receiver Mike Williams remained out of practice Wednesday, three days before the Chargers kickoff against the Jaguars.

Williams injured his back during Sunday’s game.

An MRI revealed a contusion and coach Brandon Staley has called Williams day to day.

The Chargers’ practice and game status reports Thursday will give a better indication of whether Williams has a chance to play.

He missed four games during the regular season but still led the Chargers with 895 receiving yards.

The Chargers made only one change to their practice report from Tuesday, adding safety Raheem Layne with a thumb injury. Layne had a full practice.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa (groin), cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin), fullback Zander Horvath (ankle), linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (neck), linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (biceps) and offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III (knee) remained full participants.