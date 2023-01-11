Misdemeanor warrant issued for Sam Williams for reckless driving

Getty Images

The Plano Police Department has issued a misdemeanor warrant for Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams for reckless driving, according to multiple reports.

Williams has been contacted to turn himself in, and the judge will set his bond at arraignment.

Police initially said after Williams’ Dec. 22 car crash that a black Infiniti had failed to yield to Williams while trying to make a left turn. Williams’ 2021 Corvette struck the other car. Williams and the 71-year-old driver of the Infiniti were transported to the hospital.

Officers since have determined the speed at which Williams was traveling at the time of the collision, prompting the warrant.

Williams was diagnosed with a concussion and a neck strain in the post-practice wreck, forcing him to miss the Christmas Eve game against the Eagles.

The Cowboys drafted Williams in the second round of the 2022 draft, and he finished his rookie season with 22 tackles and four sacks.