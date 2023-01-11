Pete Carroll says Seahawks have a tall order against “loaded” 49ers

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 11, 2023, 11:32 AM EST
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talked on Tuesday about how happy he was to watch the Lions eliminate the Packers on Sunday night to put Seattle in the playoffs. And then Carroll immediately shifted to the task ahead of his team.

“Unfortunately, we’re playing the Niners, and they’re loaded,” Carroll said. “And they’re loaded and healthy and on a roll, and about as hot as you can possibly get, and doing it in a really commanding fashion with a young quarterback who’s doing it so well. They’ve kind of bucked the odds — nobody thought you could do that, nobody in the media anyway.”

Caroll said the 49ers have “a lot of respect for who we’re playing” and view the 49ers as perhaps the most impressive defense in the NFL.

“It starts with their defense. It has for a number of years. They’ve got a great, great group over there,” Carroll said.

The Seahawks are currently 9.5-point underdogs against a 49ers team that everyone knows is loaded.

  1. I hate to admit it, but the amount of respect I have for Carroll almost can’t be topped. Not for complimenting my team but for looking like a genius with Wilson. I am not just talking about the trade and still making the playoff – for a decade they made you think Wilson was all-pro at a minimum. Come to find out he’s a cleverly disguised system guy.

  2. Seattle has to find a way to get Walker going and the ground game. They have a shot if they can do that. That, and have someone permanently glued to CMC so he doesn’t shred them out of the backfield in the passing game.

  3. Even the Raiders can probably beat the seahawks. This should be a breeze for the 49’ers.

