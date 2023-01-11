Report: Adam Peters declines interview requests with Titans, Cardinals

Getty Images

The Cardinals and Titans can take one name off of their General Manager wish list.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, 49ers assistant G.M. Adam Peters has declined to interview with Arizona and Tennessee. Instead, Peters will focus on continuing to help San Francisco in its postseason run.

Peters has been with the 49ers for six seasons. He’s in his second year as assistant G.M. after spending four years as the club’s vice president of player personnel.

Previously, Peters was with the Broncos from 2009-2016, advancing to director of college scouting in his last season there.

He also spent time with the Patriots’ scouting department.

Former Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim has stepped away from the franchise while former Titans G.M. Jon Robinson was fired on Dec. 6.