Report: Colts interviewing Bubba Ventrone for head coach

The Colts are taking a look at someone already on staff for their head coach vacancy.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Indianapolis is interviewing special teams coordinator Ray “Bubba” Ventrone on Wednesday.

Ventrone, 40, has been leading the Colts’ special teams since former head coach Frank Reich was hired in 2018. He was previously the Patriots assistant special teams coordinator from 2015-2017.

Entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2005, Ventrone appeared in 97 games over his playing career, mainly on special teams. He recorded 64 total tackles with the Patriots, Browns, and 49ers.

The Colts have also expressed interest in Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, Raheem Morris, Shane Steichen, and Ejiro Evero in addition to interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

5 responses to “Report: Colts interviewing Bubba Ventrone for head coach

  1. I’m always an advocate for the special teams guys getting a shot. They always seem to do well when they do. Roseburg had the Broncos looking better than they ever looked under Hackett for instance. Harbaugh has been great. Bill Cowher had a special teams background too before he was a DC for a couple of years. Even the Raiders would have been better off had they kept their special teams guy. Why they don’t get more opportunities is strange to say the least.

  4. Irsay isn’t afraid to take a risk unlike the majority of owners who are 100% business. Should be interesting to see who he hires.

  5. If things don’t work out in Indy, we’d be happy to have Ray back coaching Special Teams next season in Foxboro.

