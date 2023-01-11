Report: Colts interviewing Bubba Ventrone for head coach

Getty Images

The Colts are taking a look at someone already on staff for their head coach vacancy.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Indianapolis is interviewing special teams coordinator Ray “Bubba” Ventrone on Wednesday.

Ventrone, 40, has been leading the Colts’ special teams since former head coach Frank Reich was hired in 2018. He was previously the Patriots assistant special teams coordinator from 2015-2017.

Entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2005, Ventrone appeared in 97 games over his playing career, mainly on special teams. He recorded 64 total tackles with the Patriots, Browns, and 49ers.

The Colts have also expressed interest in Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, Raheem Morris, Shane Steichen, and Ejiro Evero in addition to interim head coach Jeff Saturday.