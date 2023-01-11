Report: Jim Caldwell interviewing with Broncos on Wednesday

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 11, 2023, 10:14 AM EST
NFL: DEC 31 Packers at Lions
Getty Images

Former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell had an interview with the Panthers on Monday. Now he’s meeting with another team with a vacancy at head coach.

The Broncos are interviewing Caldwell on Wednesday, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

Caldwell compiled a 26-22 record as the Colts head coach from 2009-2011, advancing to Super Bowl XLIV in his first season. He was then Detroit’s head coach from 2014-2017, going 36-28 in those seasons with a pair of trips to the playoffs.

While one of the biggest tasks for Denver’s next head coach will be to try and get Russell Wilson playing at a much higher level in 2023. Caldwell does have a history of successfully working with quarterbacks.

The Broncos have also reportedly expressed interest in Sean Payton, Ejiro Evero, Jim Harbaugh, Dan Quinn, Raheem Morris, and DeMeco Ryans.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Report: Jim Caldwell interviewing with Broncos on Wednesday

  1. This is the obligatory minority coaching candidate interview which makes the “Rooney Rule” they joke and insult to us African Americans! Denny Green, before he died, and other black coaches refused to play along with this game. Caldwell should do the same. When an owner wants to hire a coach, he’s already picked him before the interview!

  2. What do you think of this, Broncos fans? I wouldn’t be excited. He’s a competent head coach with a middling record. I think you need someone dynamic who will kick some you know what…..like Payton or Harbaugh.

  3. I think Caldwell is the 3rd best option on that list behind Payton and Harbaugh. Dan Quinn isn’t bad, either, but Caldwell has a proven track record at multiple stops, and what the Broncos need right now is an offensive HC. If they pick another defensive guy, even if they pick an out of this world OC, that guy’s gonna be gone after a year or two and they’ll be right back where they started.

    I think the only downside with Caldwell was his age and that he had already left the Dolphins for health reasons at some point.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.