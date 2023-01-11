Report: Lamar Jackson not looking good for Sunday

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 11, 2023, 10:04 AM EST
Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

There’s growing pessimism about Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s availability for Sunday’s playoff game against the Bengals.

Jackson’s injured knee is still not quite right and it’s not looking good for him to be able to play this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

That’s no surprise, given that Ravens head coach John Harbaugh didn’t sound particularly optimistic when giving a non-update about Jackson’s status on Monday.

Jackson suffered his knee injury on December 4 and at the time there were reports that he’d only miss a couple weeks. But Sunday will be six weeks from the injury, and it appears that he still won’t be ready.

Without Jackson, the Ravens are going to be long shots to beat the Bengals, which means that it’s entirely possible that Baltimore’s season will end on Sunday. Jackson is slated to become a free agent in March, and one of the biggest questions of this NFL offseason will be whether he and the Ravens can come to terms on a new contract.

Permalink 58 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

58 responses to “Report: Lamar Jackson not looking good for Sunday

  3. Betting on himself isn’t looking like the best plan for Lamar at this point.

  4. Baltimore without Jackson and Miami without Tua?

    If that happens 1/3 of the games this weekend are automatic stinkers.

  5. No way the Ravens beat the Bengals without Lamar unless something crazy happens. Punt return TD, KO Return TD. Pick 6s. Has to be something to turn the game. Cinci just has to play solid and they will wrap it up.

  6. Anything short of a Jackson led Raven run this post season his career in Baltimore is over. This isn’t an injury driven situation, its a Jackson orchestrated hold out.

  7. Lamar Jackson not looking good for a long term contract with high guarantees.

    They were underdogs with him. Dude has been flat out meh during the playoffs.

  8. One of the biggest criticisms of Lamar’s career has been that he’s had almost no success in the post season. Coming back at half strength would probably not help the narrative. I suspect he doesn’t play another snap until he’s the highest paid QB in the league.

  10. Coming off his rookie deal and no contract from the Ravens for next year, he absolutely should not step on the field until he knee is 100 %.

    If he played and got hurt, he would get discarded like RG3.

  15. What a fall. So, Baltimmore wasted 5 years investing in this guy and they actually think someone is going to give them picks for the immaturity after they tag him? What a mess.

  16. Jalen Hurts is the more cerebral and accurate passing version of Lamar….. Lamar is old news

  18. Nothing, and I mean nothing, is more important to the success of a QB than the ability to run….. Oh, wait….I meant RB.

  19. I don’t care what he says, he 100% regrets not signing that deal they offered in the off season. He is now damaged goods and nobody is gonna give him close to what he was offered let alone a 100% guaranteed contract.

  20. Was it ever established exactly what contract the Ravens offered to Jackson that he turned down? What guarantee? What length? What salary?

  22. Lamar is a good kid .. Knew this wasn’t him holding out. He really wants to win and loves football.,

  23. I don’t think people get it. He doesn’t like Baltimore. It’s too cold. Not good for his body especially the way he plays. He’s from South Florida. He wants to be in warm weather. Don’t be surprised if he ends up in Tampa or Miami.

  24. Boatloads of cash, otherwise known as “respect”. He wants more “respect” than the current most “respected” guy, in Cleveland.

  25. He’s not playing for them again. He might not even be that hurt. But he’s angry that he got hurt without the deal he wanted. So he won’t play for them again.

  26. Unfortunately he bet on not getting injured, and lost. He could have a new $200+ million contract by now. Refusing to sign cost him at least $100 million, maybe more.

  27. I hope Lamar likes the franchise tag. No way the Ravens are giving him a long term contract after this.

  30. It’s interesting the difference a few years can make . Ravens fans before and during his MVP year loved Jackson. They were often claiming he was a
    Top 3 qb , someone whose gameplay would change the league and how happy they were to land a franchise quarterback. We kept hearing how his passing will improve and that he would be an unstoppable force after that.

    Unfortunately his passing game didn’t really improve. ( it didn’t help though that the Ravens refused to get him at least one above average wide receiver. ) After early postseason exits and injuries the last two years plenty of Ravens fans now want him gone . They’re hoping for a trade while he’s franchise tagged . Crazy how it all changed so fast for the guy —

  31. sweetness says:
    January 11, 2023 at 10:27 am
    Lamar is a good kid .. Knew this wasn’t him holding out. He really wants to win and loves football.,

    ——————

    I have a bridge I’d like to sell you.

  33. Business decision… plain and simple.
    If he came back and played well, it would have been an automatic franchise tag next season. It’s pretty clear there’s no long term plan between the Baltimore and Lamar since each side is far from agreeing on a number.

    The franchise tag lets Baltimore keep playing competitively while they figure out a long term solution, but with Lamar not playing for almost 2 months now, it gives some doubt to whether Baltimore should even use the tag.

    Again… smart business decision by Lamar since he wants out of Baltimore

  34. Lost in that the Baltimore offense stinks without Jackson (tends to happen when you lose a very good starter, but I digress) is that they’ve had the best defense in the league since adding Smith. This won’t be an easy game for the Bengals. Frankly, all of the pressure is on them. Ravens have nothing to lose. Harbaugh thrives in these situations.

  35. Ravens are sore losers taking cheap shots like the Steelers when they lose. Look at the hits on Boyd and Higgins from Sunday. This is going to be a very chippy game now that the Ravens won’t play professionally.

  36. Lamar is done in Baltimore & how can he justify a new contract now ? The vibe that Harbaugh & the organization keep putting out is Jackson will most likely be playing somewhere else next season

  37. Ravens have a solid team and be serious contenders if they can find a QB to fill in like Dilfer and Johnson did for them. Garrapolo would be cheaper and on a shorter contract I would think. After Jimmy G, the drop off is pretty large in the UFA market. No, Brady won’t be in a Baltimore uniform next year.

    Seems like tagging Jackson would prolong the agony.

  38. Baltimore messed their second consecutive QB contract negotiation trying to be cute. Should have extended him early after year 3 for much less money. Now they are screwed. Nobody is going trade any real assets for him without an extension in place so its limits the teams you can negotiate with and if you franchise him he doesn’t have to sign until November for the year to count towards free agency and they can’t win without him so next year is screwed too. Bad idea to be this dependent on one player. Imagine if the niners built there team as terribly as the Ravens.

  39. I generally don’t like the RB comments for Lamar. But what if, contractually speaking, the ravens plan was to treat Lamar like a RB? RBs rarely get second contracts from the teams that draft them. Was this the plan from the beginning? Dive head first into Lamar’s style of play, get the most out of his body, and then let the next team overpay a broken body. I’m willing to bet the organization wished they never gave Flacco his contract and don’t want to do the same thing for a player who may decline shortly after signing.

  41. Do you believe the timing of Roquan Smiths mega-deal was ideal, and made poor Lamar feel any better? Poe-bird land in trouble, for sure.

  42. Lamar won’t lose one dollar because of this situation. He is actually making the smartest move possible. The team wants him to go play and possibly get hurt with no guarantee? For all you calling him a RB and not that good make me question your knowledge of football. What’s was their record before he was a starter? Did he win MVP over your every other player in the league? Do the Ravens actually have a better shot winning with him or the backup this weekend? Lamar liked a post linking him to Miami early last year. Based on what’s going on with Tua I would keep my eyes on that. You put him in that situation with those weapons and he will win MVP again. The Ravens front office has had 5 years to improve the skill positions and the best they could do is bring 90 year old Desean Jackson, who no other teams wanted, off the street. Robinson is now there number one wideout and he was number 5 in Kansas City!

  43. I wonder how much Lamar will blame the NFLPA for insisting he turn down deals that are not fully guaranteed? They v won’t make him whole either.

  46. Time to move on from Lamar. There are quite a few teams that need a QB and of those a few that will be willing to trade and pay whatever it costs to get him and “fix him.” In either case, the Ravens should be looking to trade up, draft a QB who can pass and adjust the offense to a more balanced approach.

  47. “… Ravens offered Jackson an extension worth $250m, with $133m guaranteed at signing, that would have run through the 2027 season, according to ESPN. Asked whether or not he turned down a quarter of a billion dollars from the Ravens after the Jets win, Jackson replied: “Fully guaranteed?””

    A decision that isn’t aging well.

  49. jm91rs says:
    January 11, 2023 at 10:16 am
    One of the biggest criticisms of Lamar’s career has been that he’s had almost no success in the post season. Coming back at half strength would probably not help the narrative. I suspect he doesn’t play another snap until he’s the highest paid QB in the league.

    ———————

    Then we may never see him again as I don’t see a reason anyone should make him the highest paid QB in the league. His career high in passing yards was 3100 yards and that was one time, in 2019.

    He hasn’t broken 3000 passing yards in 3 years and now he is getting consistently injured for long stretches every year. He’s entering Cam Newton territory.

    Cam Newton last decent year was at age 29 and out of the league at 32 after bouncing around for a few years.

  50. Not sure anyone ever thought a ligament sprain was a two week deal. Even if he can get out there, no practice for six weeks and how well could he run? The real question is whether Huntley can play.

  51. chino62885 says:
    January 11, 2023 at 10:24 am

    I don’t care what he says, he 100% regrets not signing that deal they offered in the off season. He is now damaged goods and nobody is gonna give him close to what he was offered let alone a 100% guaranteed contract.
    ______________________________________________

    Totally ridiculous. Teams will sell the farm to get to Lamar. He will easily eclipse the Watson deal with another team. I don’t know what NFL you guys are watching.

  52. footballfan5 says:
    January 11, 2023 at 10:20 am
    Not beating the Bengals with or without him anyway

    *************************************
    They are due for another stink show.

  53. Guy just brought up Garrapolo as a replacement for Jackson. Never mind he’s older, more injury prone, and worse of a player. I’m dead, lol. Guy’s not even playing for his own playoff contending team and will cost about $30 mil a year. Some of you people need to stop with these stupid hot takes because you’ve never liked this guy for some odd reason that escapes me, but I’ll leave it to your imagination. Baltimore will pay Jackson just like they did Flacco. You don’t let starting QBs walk out the door.

  56. jacktatumroamingthemiddle says:
    January 11, 2023 at 10:14 am
    Betting on himself isn’t looking like the best plan for Lamar at this point.
    ___________

    Quite the opposite. Lamar has won. He will end the year without a debilitating injury moving forward. He will get a top 5 QB multi year contract despite what his critics think.

  57. They wouldn’t beat Cincy with Jackson. That offense has been anemic even when he was healthy. Cincy by 35.

  58. For all those saying “betting on himself didn’t work” let me break it down for you: A tag is around $50 million a year and it only increases on a year by year basis. A long term contract for QB’s these days averages $40 million plus per year. If Baltimore doesn’t pay Lamar some other team will. Take your pick. Win-win for Lamar!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.