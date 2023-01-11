Report: Panthers request permission to interview Kellen Moore

Getty Images

The Panthers are interested in speaking with an offensive mind who has drawn several head coaching interviews in the last couple of years.

Carolina has requested to interview Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.

Moore, 34, has been Dallas’ offensive coordinator since 2019. He went right from being the Cowboys backup quarterback in 2017 to being the team’s QBs coach in 2018. He was retained under Mike McCarthy when he was hired in 2020.

The Cowboys have finished in the top 10 in scoring for three of the four years he’s been offensive coordinator. Dallas finished No. 1 in yards twice.

Last year, Moore interviewed with the Dolphins and Jaguars for their head coaching vacancies.