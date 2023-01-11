Report: Patriots are expected to make changes to offensive staff

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 11, 2023, 4:11 PM EST
Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots
The Patriots’ offensive coaching staff was a lightning rod for criticism throughout the 2022 season. But it looks like things will be different in 2023.

According to Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com, the Patriots are expected to make changes to their offensive staff.

Curran reports head coach Bill Belichick met with team owner Robert Kraft and acknowledged the 2022 season was not ideal and was amenable to making changes. With that, some offensive coaches will be reassigned and several offensive coaches are being considered for New England’s staff in 2023.

However, Curran reports, it’s unlikely the Patriots will announce any firings or announce who is being interviewed.

Last offseason, Belichick railed against titles and created plenty of mystery surrounding who would be the team’s offensive play-caller after former coordinator Josh McDaniels departed the organization to become Las Vegas’ head coach.

Senior football advisor/offensive line coach Matt Patricia ended up calling plays with Joe Judge becoming the quarterbacks coach. The Patriots ended up finishing No. 17 in scoring and No. 26 in total yards.

The results of having a former defensive coordinator and a former special teams coordinator try to further Mac Jones’ development left the second-year quarterback clearly frustrated on the field at times.

Former Patriots offensive coordinator and Texans head coach Bill O’Brien has been connected to heading back to New England. But to this point, there has not been a reported interview with O’Brien, who is currently Alabama’s offensive coordinator.

21 responses to “Report: Patriots are expected to make changes to offensive staff

  1. Curran has no credibility. He’s simply “reporting” what everyone already knows.

  3. Won’t matter. They can’t draft and can’t scheme. Brady masked their inefficiencies and faults for 20 years. Belicheat is done after next season.

  4. if not hired as an HC elsewhere (University of Houston, moving to Big 12, a city/area LOADED with high school talent)….Kliff Kingsbury

  7. The Patriots have many other needs along with an OC. Those needs would include an upper echelon wide receiver, and most definitely an upgrade along the offensive line.

  8. As expected. BB might be stubborn but he’s not stupid.

    Now how about letting BB just coach and let someone else pick the groceries…

  11. Kraft already asked Bellichick and he doesn’t have any more children/relatives he wants to put on the staff.

  13. Honestly, their offensive gameplan against the Bills was pretty great. They were mixing it up, calling some trick plays, making good decisions on the 4th down plays, etc. And in general, they were kind of coming together the past few weeks of the season.

    But when you have a franchise like that, the fans don’t have much patience for losing seasons. I’m sure they feel pressure to make changes.

  15. The “greatest coach ever” doesn’t know what the hell he’s doing. Brady made them all look good and thats why there is no Belichik coaching tree to speak of. He’s a .500 coach for a regular run of the mill franchise now.

  16. cobrala2 says:
    January 11, 2023 at 4:27 pm
    It was all Brady.

    The same Brady that doesn’t have elite coaching anymore so he barely cracked a 90 rating with a losing season? It was all him? That guy? That Brady? 🙂

  17. Bring back the man who developed Tom Brady … Charlie Weis

    ++++++++++++++++++++

    That is like claiming Mozart was great because of his teacher.

  19. marcuswelby70 says:
    January 11, 2023 at 4:21 pm
    The Patriots have many other needs along with an OC. Those needs would include an upper echelon wide receiver, and most definitely an upgrade along the offensive line.
    ——————
    They need talent upgrades in a lot of places. Secondary is also high up on the list.

  20. The Patriots franchise is nothing more than the Jets if they hit the lottery (Tom Brady).

    And just like some lottery winners, they’re now going broke.

    Super Bowl count:

    Tom Brady — 7
    Pittsburgh Steelers — 6

    Patriots — 0

  21. The Patriots had a good long run. Like everything & anything, all good things must come to an end.

