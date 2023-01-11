Report: Texans request to speak with Sean Payton

Getty Images

A third team looking for a new head coach has entered the pursuit of Sean Payton.

Peter Schrager of NFL Network reports that the Texans have requested permission to speak to Payton about the vacancy they created when they fired Lovie Smith. The Broncos have already spoken with Payton and the Cardinals have received permission to do the same.

Payton is not able to formally interview with any team until January 17. That is the same date that coaches currently working for teams are allowed to begin interviewing with other teams. Payton is considered an employee of the Saints since stepped down while still under contract.

The Texans have also requested interviews with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.