Sean Payton is doing a great job of generating interest, leverage

Posted by Mike Florio on January 11, 2023, 8:03 PM EST
Three of the five teams that have coaching vacancies have received permission to interview former Saints coach Sean Payton. And that’s very good, for both Payton and the Saints.

It’s the coaching equivalent of the Deshaun Watson trade. The Saints wouldn’t be granting permission to the Broncos, Cardinals, and Saints without a loose understanding as to what it would take to acquire his rights. And if Payton can in turn create a sense of competition for his services, his price will go higher and higher and higher — especially since there’s no salary cap for coaches.

The situation quite possibly will drive the league office batty, given that it pushes the balance of power back toward the league’s coaches. Or at least toward the best of them. The best of the best should be paid more than they get. The best of the best are also worth the first-round pick or whatever else it will take to get him.

A great coach can make a huge difference for a team. Payton has proven to be a great coach. Brilliant, creative, works hard and works smart. Gets results. Makes the most out of the guys he has.

He’s now potentially making the most out of his opportunity to find a new team. And more quite possibly will be interested.

The Cowboys have pursued him in the past. The Cowboys supposedly are sticking with coach Mike McCarthy, no matter what.

But what if Cowboys owner Jerry Jones suddenly faces the prospect of having Payton down the road in Houston, turning around the Texans? That could be the thing that gets Jerry to pivot from McCarthy to Payton. To speak now or forever hold his peace. To finish the job that he started four years ago.

Yes, this one is interesting. And it could get a lot more interesting in the coming days and weeks. Especially if the Cowboys lose on Monday night.

  1. It’s called desperation. So far, the organizations who are talking to him are horrendously run.

  4. If the Cowboys were smart they would bring in Payton. Cowboys have a great roster and you can win with Dak. Plus being an NFC team should help, why take an AFC job and have to have Mahomes, Burrow, Allen, Herbert, Lawrence and Lamar if he stays in the playoffs every year. He should take Cowboys or Cardinals job, Cowboys are built we win now.

  5. 2-7-2010 Payton won a Superbowl Nearly 13 years ago. Since then a lot of very mediocre years. I don’t get all the fuss about this guy. Sure don’t get the $15-20 Mil a Year talk in regards to his compensation. Why?

  6. Payton has an aversion to knuckleheads, (whether it be owners or players) which is why he won’t go to to AZ and Murray. He’s not afraid of a rebuild, having done an all timer in a city gutted by a natural disaster that left over 1,000 dead, and taking over a 3-13 team with a QB that could barely throw 10 yards in his first preseason game.

    He knows Jerry Jones very well, having worked for him previously as an assistant to Parcells. Jones comes across like a kook sometimes, but unless he is getting senile, he actually is a really good businessman and knows some football (having himself started for a national champion in college) If the Cowboys poop the bed against Tampa Bay, Payton will never have more leverage to get the terms, pay package, and staff he wants. My second guess is LA – or maybe a return to the Saints (Mickey Loomis has been noticeably quiet about Dennis Allen’s future). The wildcard in this is his wife – it is rumored that one of the reasons he resigned was that his wife was concerned about the crime in New Orleans.

    Really? You get what someone is willing to pay you. If you don’t like the offer, go elsewhere and you’ll be offered what the next someone will pay you.

  9. Why haven’t we been calling Sean Payton the GOAT all these years? Belichick and Payton both had legit unanimous first ballot HOF elite franchise QB’s for about twenty years. I mean these were two of the greatest QB’s of all time. Brees and Brady. Belichick won six super bowls, while Payton only managed to win one. But now we see Belichick can’t win without the elite QB. If we’re expecting Payton to be able to do what the GOAT can’t do, why aren’t we calling Payton the GOAT? Seriously, isn’t that insanity? Yet we’re on here every day criticizing others. Amazing.

  10. Had a Hall of Fame QB and won one Super Bowl. Not saying he’s a bad coach, but I think you’re overestimating his ability.

  11. Hmmm proven great? makes the most out of guys he has? How many Super Bowls was that again with a first ballot HOF QB?
    Just the one, which had some serious taint to it? Yeeeeeeah so…

  12. “The Saints wouldn’t be granting permission to the Broncos, Cardinals, and Saints”

    The Saints granted permission to themselves?

  13. Sean Payton is not the best of the best. Let’s see him rebuild a team and win a SB. He had Brees, a good defense and lots of talent on offense and won one SB.

  14. Just like Belechik “great” coaches cheat pften and sometimes get caught, but win at any cost os the name of the game

  15. As a Saints fan, I could care less where he goes (other than in the division) as long as the Saints get the best deal for themselves. FYI people, the Saints will start with NOTHING LESS than 1ST ROUND PICK plus. Anyone that thinks that the Saints will take ANYTHING less than that doesn’t know what they are talking about.

  16. No way i’d give up a 1st round pick for this guy. Other than the Super Bowl year his record in the playoffs is 6-8. Given that he had Drew Brees and some pretty good talent for virtually all 15 years he coached, his record isn’t that impressive. And the notion he’s worth more that a 1st round pick is straight up insane.

  17. “The situation quite possibly will drive the league office batty”. Come on Mike! What the heck does that have to do with it. Your hate for the NFL continues….

  18. Sean Payton has the same amount of Super Bowl rings as Jon Gruden. I think Payton’s next stint will mirror Gruden’s (sans faux controversy).

  19. Some owner will give up picks and a big pile of guaranteed money. That owner will regret it. I hope he ends up in Dallas.

  20. One SB with Brees, multiple below .500 seasons, one year suspension, and “retired” as soon as the team was in cap hell and no franchise QB.

    But by all means, worth 20M+ a year.

