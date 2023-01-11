Todd Bowles isn’t thinking about the possibility that Tom Brady may be retiring

Posted by Mike Florio on January 11, 2023, 7:35 PM EST
NFL: JAN 08 Buccaneers at Falcons
Getty Images

The last playoff game of 2022 wild-card weekend will be Tom Brady‘s 48th and, in theory, his last.

First-year head coach Todd Bowles isn’t thinking of it that way.

“I didn’t think about that in 2020, I didn’t think about that in 2021 and I’m not thinking about that this year,” Bowles told reporters on Wednesday. “I’m trying to stay focused – we’re trying to stay focused and make the main thing the main thing. Right now, we have a really good football team that we’ve got to play Monday night that we’ve got to get ready for. We’ll worry about that when we need to worry about that – right now, we need to worry about the Cowboys. It’s a good football team that we’re about to play [so] we’ve got to get ready.”

Bowles is right; there’s nothing else to do. Besides, Brady is facing two very different questions. One, whether to keep playing. Two, whether to keep playing for the Buccaneers.

There’s a chance that the answers to those questions will be: (1) yes; and (2) no.

Regardless, Bowles is properly focused on the task at hand. That’s all any coach can ever do, or should ever do.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Todd Bowles isn’t thinking about the possibility that Tom Brady may be retiring

  2. I don’t think Tom Brady essentially gave up his marriage just to play the 2022 season. I’d bet he’s planning to play for at least a few more years.

  3. Todd Bowles should be praying Brady wins him one playoff game so he can keep his job otherwise Bucs should move on and find a competent HC.

  4. I’m going to the game on Monday night. Paid good money just in case it’s Tom’s last game

  5. Think of what you were doing at 22. Now think of what you’re doing now. If you’re 45 or older, you can’t help but be amazed how much Brady enjoys doing the same exact job decades later. And he’s spending most of his working hours with guys who are one to nearly two generations younger. It’s admirable but at the same time borderline odd!

  7. Well, he won’t have to worry about it at least until next weekend. Cowboys are cooked.

  8. Would anyone at all be surprised if the Bucs do damage in the playoffs? When you have Tom Brady on your side—25, 35, or even 45—anything is possible.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.