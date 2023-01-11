Tua Tagovailoa ruled out, Dolphins preparing to start Skylar Thompson

Posted by Josh Alper on January 11, 2023, 11:55 AM EST
Green Bay Packers v Miami Dolphins
Signs have pointed to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remaining out of action for this Sunday’s game in Buffalo and the team officially took him off the table on Wednesday.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters at his press conference that Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the third straight game. Tagovailoa has not played since reporting concussion symptoms after the team’s Week 16 loss to the Packers and McDaniel said that he has not been cleared to return.

The Dolphins would move on with a win over the Bills, but the Dolphins’ handling of this concussion and Tagovailoa’s history of head injuries earlier this season make it hard to imagine that he’ll be on the field in the event Miami does pull off the upset.

Rookie Skylar Thompson started in Week 18 and McDaniel said they are preparing to start him again this weekend. Teddy Bridgewater was the No. 2 quarterback, but he dislocated his right pinkie in Week 17.

35 responses to “Tua Tagovailoa ruled out, Dolphins preparing to start Skylar Thompson

  2. Woudlnt they still be better served putting Bridgewater out there, even injured?

    I’m no Dolphins fan but this is a shame for them. Dolphins with a healthy Tua all year capture likely the 5 seed.

  6. I heard the Dolphins we’re gonna get smoked in Buffalo back in mid December.I guess a 3 point loss is what some consider being smoked.If the Dolphins lose by a touchdown….the natives will consider that a inferno

  7. I hope the week 3 Divisional Championship was worth it #FinsUp, you won a battle but you’re going to lose the war!

  10. Tua was not going to beat Buffalo at home in January. Even Mac Jones couldn’t do it.

  11. All those 1st Rd picks and they are right back where they started. Even if Tua returns next year the Dolphins will need a 1b starting QB.

  13. I think this is an NFL call, not Tua, Doctors or the Dolphins! They took to many hits this year!

  14. In some ways I hate to win this way. However, teams like SF and Baltimore (with varying degrees of success) have winning records with backup QBs. Great teams and coaches overcome. It’s on McDaniel to succeed.

  16. Regardless of who’s QB, teams that finish 1-5 generally don’t have a lot of playoff success.

  17. For the sake of the health and welfare of a human brain, I am really glad Miami didn’t do anything stupid, like play him.

  18. If you thought the college national championship was a bad game, wait until you watch Bills vs Dolphins!

  21. There’s no pressure for Thompson, no one expects him to win. So he can play loose, and that might work to Fins favor. Hope it’s a good game regardless.

  22. any given Sunday right?

    Better chance of winning Mega Millions or the Dolphins covering the spread?

  24. Fins would be better off signing Fitzmagic for a run. If he is in any sort of shape, he can sling it to be competitive for at least a game

  26. jeffrey atkinson says:
    January 11, 2023 at 12:07 pm
    I heard the Dolphins we’re gonna get smoked in Buffalo back in mid December.I guess a 3 point loss is what some consider being smoked.If the Dolphins lose by a touchdown….the natives will consider that a inferno

    ————————

    And I heard back in mid-September that the division went through Miami. The natives really thought a week 3 win was for the division title.

  28. Big question… Do you go into next season with Tua at QB? Only a matter of time before you lose that locker room because the whole teams success depends on a brittle kid who has never ever played a complete season and possibly never will.

  30. Dolphins had a good season and McDaniel seems to be a great leader…big time questions about Tua’s long-term future though.

  32. As a longtime Fins Up lady but I cannot fathom any scenario where the Dolphins pull off the upset. The Bills are too good and Miami is too banged up. I just hope we don’t embarrass ourselves.

  34. What a waste of a playoff slot. This won’t even be watchable.

    If Lamar Jackson doesn’t play, make that TWO slots (even if the Bungles aren’t very good either)

  35. Funny how with their team’s seasons over, fans of other teams have nothing better to do than slam the Dolphins.

