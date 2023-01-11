Tyler Huntley has limited practice, but John Harbaugh says the QB is “on schedule”

Getty Images

It doesn’t appear this is the week starting quarterback Lamar Jackson will return. Jackson remains out of practice with a knee injury.

The bigger question is: Will Tyler Huntley play in the Ravens’ wild-card playoff game against the Bengals?

The backup quarterback had a limited practice Wednesday with right shoulder and wrist injuries that kept him out in Week 18.

“He’s doing a lot better,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “He was out there in practice today and took a bunch of plays. I’d say he’s on schedule, hopefully, and we’ll see where it goes.”

With Jackson and Huntley out Sunday, undrafted rookie Anthony Brown made his first career start. He went 19-of-44 for 286 yards with two interceptions and a lost fumble in a 27-16 loss to the Bengals.

The Ravens have averaged 13 points in five games without Jackson, the second worst in the NFL in that stretch.

“Obviously, Lamar is one of one,” Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said. “You look at the two other guys [Huntley and Brown], there is so much trust in both of them. We know with whoever we put out there — Lamar, Snoop [Huntley] or AB — we’ll be all right and ready to go.”

Defensive end Calais Campbell (rest), running back Gus Edwards (concussion), outside linebacker Justin Houston (rest), long snapper Nick Moore (illness), outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (rest), offensive guard Ben Powers (rest), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (rest) and cornerback Brandon Stephens (illness) did not practice.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey and cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) were limited.