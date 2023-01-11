Vikings designate Blake Brandel for return

Getty Images

Tackle Blake Brandel is back at practice for the Vikings.

Brandel suffered an MCL injury in December and missed the final four games of the season. The Vikings designated him for return on Wednesday, which opens a 21-day window for him to be activated.

Brandel started at left tackle when Christian Darrisaw missed time earlier this season with a concussion. The Vikings are now without right tackle Brian O'Neill after he tore his Achilles. Oli Udoh took his place, but Brandel could also be an option if he’s cleared for action.

The Vikings have also been without center Garrett Bradbury in recent weeks due to a back injury. His status and the rest of the team’s injuries will be updated on Wednesday’s report.