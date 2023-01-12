Aidan Hutchinson is the defensive rookie of the month

Getty Images

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson‘s first NFL season ended without a trip to the postseason, but he was a big reason why the team was still hoping to land one in the final week of the regular season.

Hutchinson wrapped up the year with 21 tackles, four sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery in the final six games of the season. That helped the Lions win five of those games and it helped Hutchinson pick up an award on Thursday.

The NFL announced that Hutchinson is the final defensive rookie of the month for the 2022 season.

Hutchinson finished the year with 52 tackles, 9.5 sacks, three interceptions, and two fumble recoveries, which should make him a strong contender for the league’s defensive rookie of the year award as well.