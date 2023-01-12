Aidan Hutchinson is the defensive rookie of the month

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson‘s first NFL season ended without a trip to the postseason, but he was a big reason why the team was still hoping to land one in the final week of the regular season.

Hutchinson wrapped up the year with 21 tackles, four sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery in the final six games of the season. That helped the Lions win five of those games and it helped Hutchinson pick up an award on Thursday.

The NFL announced that Hutchinson is the final defensive rookie of the month for the 2022 season.

Hutchinson finished the year with 52 tackles, 9.5 sacks, three interceptions, and two fumble recoveries, which should make him a strong contender for the league’s defensive rookie of the year award as well.

  4. DROY will go to Sauce, but I’m so glad we have Hutch. I don’t know if he’ll ever be Nick Bosa, but this guy is looking to be as good as advertised, if not better!

  6. DROTY is Aiden

    People keeping bring up Gardener, but who was more of an impact and who had more INT’s?

  7. Hutch deserves the award, but Sauce was just too good. Thank you Jaguars for making our drafting decision easy. Not saying it was as nice as Green Bay taking Manderich so we could draft Barry Sanders, but hopefully it will be close in 10 years.

