Brian Flores has interview with Browns Thursday

Posted by Josh Alper on January 12, 2023, 10:41 AM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

The Browns interviewed Jim Schwartz for their defensive coordinator vacancy on Wednesday and they’ll meet with another candidate on Thursday.

The team announced that they are interviewing Steelers linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant Brian Flores. They’ve also requested interviews with Jerod Mayo and Sean Desai since firing Joe Woods earlier this week.

Flores just finished his first season with the Steelers. He spent the previous three seasons as the head coach of the Dolphins and his dismissal was followed by a lawsuit against the league, the Dolphins and other teams alleging racial discrimination in hiring practices.

Prior to his Miami stint, Flores spent more than decade as a defensive assistant with the Patriots.

5 responses to “Brian Flores has interview with Browns Thursday

  1. He probably knows he should get back into the mainstream coaching pipeline and that with the Browns almost certainly sliding back into indefinite mediocrity (sure, the deviant QB who couldn’t get it done with Hopkins and Watt on his team will magically get it done on this poor team in a tough division), there will likely be a HC opening there in the next few years.

  2. Wow. The Steelers have got to be absolutely incensed to give this guy a job after all of that and then interview with a division rival?

  4. This could be the perfect situation for this guy, and the team. Kick butt on the defense then wait for Stefanski to get canned after 2023 if the team does not make the playoffs…

  5. I hope the Steelers elevate him to Assistant Head Coach or even if need be, demote their current DC. Not sure what kind of influence Flores had on their D that led the NFL on INTs. But they got better as the year went along.

    Getting real, though, if you see what they did to Burrow and the Bengals the first game of the season with TJ Watt, you then realized just what one player can mean. It took Watt several games when he did come back to close to his real form.

