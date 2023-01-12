Brock Purdy is the NFL offensive rookie of the month

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 12, 2023, 9:09 AM EST
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been a revelation since taking over at quarterback for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in the Week 13 win over the Dolphins.

Now he’s been named the NFL’s offensive rookie of the month for December and January.

Purdy led the league with a 112.0 passer rating over the last six weeks of the season. He completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 1,308 yards with 13 touchdowns, just three interceptions, and no fumbles. He also had a rushing touchdown

Overall, Purdy has a 107.3 passer rating, which ranks No. 1 among the 49ers starting quarterbacks this season. Garoppolo compiled a 103.0 passer rating while Trey Lance was at 55.0 through just over a game.

Purdy and the 49ers will take on the Seahawks in the opening game of the 2022 postseason on Saturday.

7 responses to “Brock Purdy is the NFL offensive rookie of the month

  1. Easy pickings for Purdy going against the Seahawks’ sad defense this week. Nice easy introduction to the playoffs.

  2. IMHO, Purdy is not only the Rookie Of The Month but ROTY.. No rookie despite only 6 games played has had more impact on a team or put up numbers that are historicaly among the greatest at his position as a rookie who played the game..

  3. Kid has checked every box except playoff wins. Don’t see him choking. He’s most likely gonna dominate the NFC West the next decade. What a cool story. Was it blind luck the Niners got him?

  6. Look at all the teams that need a QB. He goes from Mr irrelevant to starter. Good thing he went to San Fran . Good thing they had all those injuries. He could be buried on some other teams depth chart.

  7. Should be just as much of a lock for OROY! I’ve heard and read it debated, but he is the clearest choice in that contest as well.

