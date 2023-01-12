Cameron Dicker named AFC special teams player of the month

Getty Images

The Chargers didn’t begin the season with Cameron Dicker as their regular kicker.

But when Dustin Hopkins suffered a hamstring injury, they brought in Dicker to replace him.

It couldn’t have worked out much better, particularly over the last six weeks of the season.

Dicker connected on 11-of-12 field goals and made all 14 of his extra points in that span. On Thursday, he was named AFC special teams player of the month for December and January.

Dicker hit a game-winning 43-yard attempt to finish the Chargers’ Week 15 victory over Tennessee.

In his first season, Dicker has hit 21-of-22 field goals and all 24 of his extra points this season between 10 games with the Chargers and one game for the Eagles. He’s also sent 83.6 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

Dicker and the Chargers will be in Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars this weekend.