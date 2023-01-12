Chargers list Mike Williams as questionable

Posted by Josh Alper on January 12, 2023, 4:35 PM EST
Los Angeles Chargers v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

The Chargers only have one player with an injury designation for Saturday night’s game against the Jaguars, but it is a significant one.

Wide receiver Mike Williams is listed as questionable because of a back injury. Williams missed practice all week and head coach Brandon Staley said that’s because the belief is that he needed time off more than practice work.

“The reps aren’t what matter, the rest is,” Staley said, via Bridget Condon of NFL Media.

Williams was injured in the Week 18 loss to the Broncos, which led to criticism of Staley for having him and other starters on the field in a game that had no bearing on the team’s playoff position.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Chargers list Mike Williams as questionable

  1. Truly comical response by Coach Staley. If rest is what mattered, not reps, why. the. hell. was he playing starters at all last week.

    #fireCoachStaley

  2. buffoonery like this is one more reason why Sean Payton will be coaching this crowd next year.

  3. Plain ignorance + lack of accountability by Staley, who is obviously so much smarter than the rest of us. Pure class.

  6. Being on a short week traveling across the country doesn’t help either. Staley will be gone next week. Payton the new coach

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.