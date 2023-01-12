Colts complete Ejiro Evero interview

Getty Images

The Colts have interviewed their first external head coaching candidate on Thursday.

The team announced that they have completed an interview with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. They interviewed their special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone on Wednesday.

Evero also interviewed with the Broncos and the Texans also requested an interview with him. Evero spent one season with the Broncos after spending several years on the Rams staff.

The Colts are also expected to interview Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson in the coming days. They’ve also made interview requests for Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.