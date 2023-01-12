Daniel Jones: We’re not satisfied just making the playoffs

Getty Images

The Giants are preparing to play the Vikings on Sunday in a playoff game that few people expected them to be playing this season.

After changing coaches and General Managers in the wake of a fifth straight season with at least 10 losses, the perception was that the Giants would spend this year cleaning up the roster and salary cap while building toward the future. They went 9-7-1 to become one of the league’s most surprising stories.

That’s led some to feel the team is playing with house money and that they’ve already accomplished enough to see this year as a success. Quarterback Daniel Jones said at his Wednesday press conference that the team does not view things that way.

“I think we’re definitely not satisfied just to have made the playoffs,” Jones said. “That’s not how we see it as a group. We were confident in our team dating back to training camp and knew what we were able to accomplish. We’re by no means satisfied just to be in the playoffs. We expect to play well and to win. And that’s our expectation every week; that doesn’t change this week.”

The Giants lost a close game in Minnesota a few weeks ago and that should give them plenty of reason to think that they can pull out a win that would keep this unexpected run going at least a little longer.