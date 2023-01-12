Derek Carr: I look forward to a new city and a new team

January 12, 2023
Quarterback Derek Carr‘s time with the Raiders has not officially come to an end yet, but it’s clear that he’s going to be moving on before the start of the 2023 season.

Carr was benched for the final two weeks of the regular season and posted a farewell message to his Twitter account on Thursday. He told Raiders fans that it “breaks my heart I didn’t get an opportunity to say goodbye in person” and then pivoted to what’s next.

Carr referenced a past comment that he’d probably quit football if he wasn’t a member of the Raiders while saying that he is going to be continuing his career elsewhere.

“I once said that if I’m not a Raider I would rather be at home and I meant that, but I never envisioned it ending this way,” Carr wrote. “That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages. A fire no man can extinguish; only God. So I look forward to a new city and a new team who, no matter the circumstance, will get everything I have. Winning a championship is what I’ve always wanted and what I will continue to work towards.”

Carr’s contract calls for $40.4 million to become guaranteed three days after the Super Bowl and the Raiders are expected to try to find a team to trade for him in the coming weeks. Carr can veto a trade, however, and could push for a release if he thinks that’s the better path for him to find his next football home.

41 responses to "Derek Carr: I look forward to a new city and a new team"

  3. I’d say no to any trade.
    Tannehill’s time may be over in TN. Carr is an upgrade. They are a playoff caliber team.

  4. Carr got shafted by McDaniels and the rest of the Raiders coaching staff. Good luck finding a QB in the offseason that’s as good as him Joshy. One more year of losing and you’ll be back under the protective wing of Belichick.

  5. He’s way too smart to deal with the raiders. Why agree to a trade that costs his new team draft picks especially the hand the raidealt Jim !!

  8. He will not be traded for anything with that contract.

    The raiders are a dumpster fire and have been his phone time with them.

    Wonder what he could do with a solid franchise and good coaching.

  10. Ask the residents of Las Vegas. I’m sure they wish for a new team and a new city for the Raiders. Only so much room for comedy acts on the strip, right?

  13. Carr has a lot of talent and needs a stable coaching situation. I think he will have many suitors depending on how potential trades and the draft works out.

  14. Hope the guy lands with a solid team with a good head coach like, maybe, Washington.

  15. Good for Carr. Hopefully he’ll shine as a QB for a franchise that isn’t a dumpster fire.

  19. Classy guy. Certainly did give it his all. Wish him luck on his next journey. Not sure that Super Bowl will ever come as a starter, but Nick Foles has one so you never know.

  20. Carr is a good guy but he’s the worst kind of QB in a way. He has all the physical tools, he’s very tough and he has the right attitude, but he is a poor decision maker. Once he’s on a team he will garner major support from his teammates, coaches and the fans. The problem is the team will win only enough games that he remains the starter, but the team will have no shot at a Super Bowl.

    Cousins is like that too. So was Romo.

    Teams get stuck in that mode for a decade with players like this.

  21. I wish Carr all the best. He’s a good man and a decent QB. If he can find the right situation, I believe he’ll do well. The Raiders are a dumpster fire, so it’s good that he can move on and find a better team.

  22. Sad day but it was inevitable.
    Hopefully we get a good draft pick for him as many teams will want his services. Those teams cannot wait until Feb 15

  23. Some people can’t self scout … he might be one of these people. Like if you didn’t run and hide you could’ve said goodbye.

  24. How old does the “I want to win a championship” line get??? I mean crawl, walk…walk, run…. Carr try to make the playoffs first. Then worry about winning 3-4 must win games.

  27. I still think a good coach and right situation can with with this guy. This franchise is just one questionable decision to another. They will be hitting the reset button again in 2 years.

  29. The only way he is tradable if the Raiders are willing to pick-up a good part of his salary or they find a really inept owner and GM (ie yes-person) in pure desperation mode…cough, cough Indy and whatever garbage rises to the surface in Houston.

  30. Derek Carr will only win a championship if his team doesn’t need to rely on him to win games.

  31. Mark Davis better have a plan. The Athletic reported that this was his decision. 20 years of losing and it’s getting tired. Watching the opposing teams dominate attendance is pathetic. Why would you retain McDaniels after this season? Is it because you can’t afford to pay three coaches at once? If you are unable or unwilling to do the best thing for performance m, you should sell. Choosing a poor coach over a average quarterback is a idiotic decision.

  34. I think Derek would be a good fit with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Then maybe he could win that championship he wants so badly

  36. Good luck to Derek but no one else wants to pay him $40 million. High twenties low thirties probably, but not 40.

  37. Did the organization do him dirty, yes indeed. Was it time for Carr to move on from the organization…probably about two or three seasons ago, yes it was time. NFL business isn’t a pretty one, but he’ll catch on somewhere else.

  39. Derek Carr: I look forward to working out a deal with Green Bay and competing for the starting position with Jordan Love.
    Aaron Rodgers: I look forward to working out a deal with Las Vegas and reuniting with Davante Adams, whether he likes it or not.

  40. My personal opinion is he will flop anywhere he goes, but it would be a great story and fun to see watching him prove me wrong.

  41. Derek should have no trouble finding a new home. After all, moving from city to city is a Raiders tradition.

