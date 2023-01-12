Evan Neal added to Giants injury report as a limited participant

Posted by Josh Alper on January 12, 2023, 3:31 PM EST
The Giants had everyone on the practice field for the second straight day, but there were more names on Thursday’s injury report than there were on Wednesday.

Right tackle Evan Neal was added to the report as a limited participant. An ankle injury is given as the reason why he was put on the list.

Neal was one of the few Giants starters to play against the Eagles in Week 18 and they’ll be hoping the first-round pick ready to go this week.

Wide receiver Marcus Johnson is also a new addition. He was limited with a knee injury.

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee), linebacker Azeez Ojulari (ankle), safety Jason Pinnock (shoulder), and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) remained limited. Center Jon Feliciano (back) and safety Xavier McKinney (fingers) were full participants.

