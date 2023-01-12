FTX bankruptcy reveals Tom Brady as one of company’s biggest shareholders

Getty Images

Tom Brady‘s connection to FTX has resulted in both civil liability and the implosion of his massive equity stake in the company.

Via FrontOfficeSports.com, and as originally reported by the New York Post, court documents filed in connection with the FTX bankruptcy show that Brady owns more than 1.1 million shares in the company. His ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, has more than 686,000 shares.

Whatever Brady’s shares were worth in the past (Forbes estimated their value at $45 million), they may now be essentially worthless.

For Brady, it’s unclear how much of that money came from his own pocket. His arrangement with the company for promotional purposes included an equity stake. But Brady may have purchased shares over and above whatever he had been given.

It could have been worse for Brady, if he’d more heavily invested in FTX. Still, $45 million is $45 million. And the collapse of FTX reduces Brady’s overall holdings by a significant chunk of change.