FTX bankruptcy reveals Tom Brady as one of company’s biggest shareholders

Tom Brady‘s connection to FTX has resulted in both civil liability and the implosion of his massive equity stake in the company.

Via FrontOfficeSports.com, and as originally reported by the New York Post, court documents filed in connection with the FTX bankruptcy show that Brady owns more than 1.1 million shares in the company. His ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, has more than 686,000 shares.

Whatever Brady’s shares were worth in the past (Forbes estimated their value at $45 million), they may now be essentially worthless.

For Brady, it’s unclear how much of that money came from his own pocket. His arrangement with the company for promotional purposes included an equity stake. But Brady may have purchased shares over and above whatever he had been given.

It could have been worse for Brady, if he’d more heavily invested in FTX. Still, $45 million is $45 million. And the collapse of FTX reduces Brady’s overall holdings by a significant chunk of change.

  2. Oh man…..Would love to have rich people problems. Eh, it’s just 45 million bucks. Ya live and ya learn, whatever. LOL.

  4. Crypto is essentially pogs from the 90s. No assets to backup up their value which is derived from how the general public feels about a specific crypto. Sign me up… not!!!

  8. “45 million here and 45 million there and pretty soon we are talking about real money.”
    — to paraphrase U. S. Sen. Everett McKinley Dirksen from long ago.

  10. This is why he can’t retire from playing and the big money contract with Fox isn’t rich enough to cover his exposure.

  13. If he was “given” stock, that would mean he paid (or owes, depending on timing of when he received the stock) income tax on the value of the stock at the time he got it. So, a likely double whammy.

    And it’s not as easy to claim a loss on worthless stock as some might think, and the timing for doing so frequently requires an extended period to prove worthlessness, despite what you might think as common sense.

    Meaning – some possible major cash flow issues.

  14. Yeah but he probably has other investments that netted him hundreds of millions more, can’t win them all

    well it made a lot of people millions of dollars

  16. Still amazes me how Brady, Shaq, Steph Curry, etc all took ownership shares and proceeded to appear in commercials. That’s a risky move that a smart business manager would surely have advised against. Now, they’re being investigated by the authorities to see if they knew anything about the fraud. Just take a big paycheck for the commercials and nobody says a word. But when you’re an owner and trying to get other people on board which directly benefits you it’s a bad spot when it turns out to be a pyramid scheme.

