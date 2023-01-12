Georgia tight end Darnell Washington declares for 2023 NFL draft

Getty Images

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is entering the 2023 NFL draft, having announced his decision Thursday to forgo his remaining college eligibility.

“To DAWG nation: Thank you for the consistent support. You are the best in the world and it was an honor to play in front of you,” Washington wrote on social media. “My time in Athens has come to an end as I work to pursue my dreams of playing in the NFL. I’m excited to announce that I will be declaring for the NFL draft.”

Washington finished his junior season with 28 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns.

In three seasons, Washington made 45 receptions for 774 yards and three touchdowns.

He is projected as an early round draft pick.

Washington joins teammates Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo in declaring for the draft after their third seasons. Stetson Bennett, Chris Smith, Robert Beal, Kenny McIntosh and Jack Podlesny also are headed to the NFL from the back-to-back national champions.