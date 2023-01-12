Haason Reddick is the NFC defensive player of the month

Getty Images

PFT named Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman our executive of the year for the offseason moves that helped Philadelphia take the top spot in the NFC and one of the biggest was signing veteran edge rusher Haason Reddick as a free agent.

Reddick proved to be a strong fit in the Eagles defense and he closed the season with a flourish. Reddick recorded eight sacks in the Eagles’ six games in December and January, including a run of three straight games that saw him record two sacks each week.

On Thursday, the NFL announced that Reddick has been named the NFC defensive player of the month because of that effort.

Reddick finished his first season in Philly with a career-high 16 sacks and he was named a Pro Bowler for the first time. He is also in the playoffs for the first time, so it’s clear that the move to sign Reddick has been a win on all fronts.