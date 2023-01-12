Ian Cunningham to interview with Cardinals Thursday

Getty Images

The Cardinals are meeting with another General Manager candidate on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is interviewing Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham.

Cunningham broke into the NFL as a player personnel assistant and scout for the Ravens and then spent five years with the Eagles. He was hired in Chicago after they hired Ryan Poles as their General Manager last year.

The Cardinals have interviewed their vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and their vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson. They also interviewed former Giants G.M. Jerry Reese, but 49ers assistant G.M. Adam Peters declined an opportunity to meet with the team.