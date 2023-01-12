Jalen Hurts: It’s a good thing there’s a bye week

Posted by Josh Alper on January 12, 2023, 1:10 PM EST
New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was able to return to the lineup for last Sunday’s win over the Giants, but he didn’t look like he was fully recovered from the shoulder sprain that kept him out for two games.

Head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed as much after the game and Hurts did not throw at practice on Thursday as the Eagles got some work in before leaving for their bye week. After the session, Hurts said that he’s happy there’s no game for the Eagles to play this weekend while discussing his health.

“It’s a good thing there’s a bye week,” Hurts said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Hurts said that he’s “played injured before” when asked whether he’ll be back to 100 percent when the Eagles do make their playoff debut in the divisional round, so it sounds like every minute of time before he gets back on the field will be a plus for the quarterback.

4 responses to “Jalen Hurts: It’s a good thing there’s a bye week

  2. May be hurting, but this guy is a gamer and I’d be planning for him to play full tilt in the playoffs. A high school team could’ve beaten the giants and they knew it.

  3. Sirianni the week after Hurts’s injury, before the Dallas game: “he might play this week. he heals like a freak!”

    Sirianni the week before the Saints game: “he might play! he heals like a freak!”

    Sirianni the week before the Giants game: “he might not play…we’ll have to see.”

    Sirianni after the Giants game: “he was hurting real bad.”

    Hurts in the days before the WC round: “Sure is a good thing there’s a bye week. I’ll need every second to heal.”

    Eagles Fans: “ummmm…nothing is real?”

    Seems like a lot of shifting narratives going on here.

    It’s just my opinion, but if this is all gamesmanship, they should just knock it off and say “no comment.”

  4. The general rule is to take anything written by Jeff McLane with a grain of salt. He is universally disliked by Eagles players and is has a history of not reporting accurately.

