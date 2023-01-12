Jerick McKinnon is the AFC offensive player of the month

Getty Images

Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon has been a touchdown machine as of late, but not necessarily as a runner.

In the last six games of the regular season, McKinnon had at least one receiving touchdown. There were a pair of contests where he had two.

That’s why McKinnon has been named AFC offensive player of the month for December and January.

McKinnon caught 27 passes for 274 yards with eight touchdowns in that six-game span. He also rushed for 142 yards with a TD.

McKinnon has become an essential target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who appears on track to win his second MVP award. The running back finished second on the team with nine receiving touchdowns. Tight end Travis Kelce led the way with 12.

With a playoff bye this week, the Chiefs will take on the lowest-remaining seed in next week’s divisional round.