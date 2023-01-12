Joe Burrow: You have to be a little arrogant to make plays in big moments

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won a national title in college and he took the Bengals to the Super Bowl last season, so he’s learned a bit about what it takes to succeed in big spots.

One of the biggest takeaways is that you have to have a strong belief in yourself in order to come through when your team needs you the most. Some might call it confidence, but Burrow used a different word to describe his mentality.

“You can’t go out there scared in the moment,” Burrow said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “You have to be a little arrogant to go out there in that moment and make plays you need to make. . . . In those moments is where I kind of make my best plays. It’s where I’m comfortable and these moments are moments that you remember.”

Sunday night will be Burrow’s next home playoff game and the knack he’s shown for making plays when it counts suggests there will be a lot more chances to see his arrogance on display in the Bengals’ future.