Joe Mixon: We’re going to take everybody’s best shot, but they better be ready to take ours

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 12, 2023, 4:23 PM EST
NFL: JAN 02 Bills at Bengals
Getty Images

The Bengals may be the No. 3 seed in the AFC. But they are still the defending conference champions after advancing to Super Bowl LVI last year.

That seems to be the attitude the club is embracing entering the postseason — at least as it’s explained by running back Joe Mixon.

“As I said, I believe last week or two weeks ago — and I stand on this — we’re the big dawgs of the AFC and everybody knows that,” Mixon said Thursday, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “They’re gunning for us and we know we’re going to get everybody’s best shot. But at the end of the day, if we’re not turning the ball over and taking care of the little things, we can’t be beat.

“So, we’ve just go to go ahead and we’re going to take everybody’s best shot, but they better be ready to take ours.”

In a lot of ways, Mixon’s mindset seems to echo that of quarterback Joe Burrow, who said on Wednesday that it takes a certain level of arrogance to make big-time plays in the biggest moments.

“[I]t can be bulletin-board material for anybody. But the facts is the facts,” Mixon said. “When it comes down to it, we know when we take the field, can’t nobody touch us if we’re on our game. So, we’ve got to go out there, go ahead and take care of business. It ain’t no other way around it.”

The chalk path for the Bengals to defend their AFC title would be for the club to defeat the Ravens, then go on the road to Buffalo and Kansas City. But there is plenty of football to be played to determine that, starting with Sunday night’s contest against Baltimore.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Joe Mixon: We’re going to take everybody’s best shot, but they better be ready to take ours

  4. Everyone should enter pretty much every sporting contest with the same thoughts. I’m better and I have to show it.

  7. I like the Bengals and can say without bias that the Ravens are going to take a massive L. Like Bengals sitting the starters in the 4th quarter kind of L.

  8. Mixon is running his mouth too much….be careful you guys are good but you haven’t won anything yet.

  9. Everybody sayin Buffalo vs Kansas in Atlanta. I’m saying Bengals vs Chargers in the jungle.

  10. I have no doubt the Bengals will win this game if they play their game. The only thing I’m worried about is the dirty play of the Ravens and all those late hits like last week taking out one of our players for the rest of the playoffs. Playing hard and putting a hard hit is one thing but hitting after the whistle and taking cheap shots that just shows the disgusting way that they are coached. Just as bad as the Steelers

  11. These guys sure do talk a lot for being a bunch of perennial losers. Haven’t won a thing.

  13. Bills will blow out the Fins. Bengals will blowout the Ravens.

    Bills vs Cincy is going to be EPIC.

    It will take the Bills best game of the season to win it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.