Lamar Jackson not at Thursday practice, but Tyler Huntley was throwing

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 12, 2023, 2:22 PM EST
NFL: NOV 27 Ravens at Jaguars
Getty Images

Things remain the same when it comes to Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson’s practice status.

According to multiple reporters on the Ravens beat, Jackson was not on the field for the portion of Thursday’s practice open to media. Jackson has not practiced since suffering a knee injury against the Broncos on Dec. 4.

But quarterback Tyler Huntley was throwing during the session. Huntley has been dealing with tendinitis in his throwing shoulder and did not play in the regular-season finale against Cincinnati last week.

Given that Jackson has still not gotten back on the field two days into the practice week, it’s becoming more difficult to envision Jackson playing against the Bengals in the playoff matchup on Sunday night. If Jackson isn’t on the field for Friday’s practice, it would almost certainly be Huntley behind center for the wild card round.

Multiple reporters also noted that cornerback Brandon Stephens (illness), long snapper Nick Moore (illness), and offensive lineman Trystan Colon weren’t practicing on Thursday.

The Ravens’ full injury report will be released later on Thursday. Head coach John Harbaugh is next slated to speak to reporters on Friday.

14 responses to “Lamar Jackson not at Thursday practice, but Tyler Huntley was throwing

  2. Where ever Lamar goes next season, hope it’s NFC, path to SB easier through there. Payton back to Saints and they get Lamar would be dream.

    Ravens, just roll with Anthony Brown. Might as well, last week was good practice for real thing. Could unlock another Purdy. Could have Trent Dilfer run. Ravens defence playing lights out.

  5. Lamar not playing, if capable, would not sit well with fellow players. You still play for teammates, regardless of the $. That’s the way team sports work.

  8. I’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt and say he’s not playing because he can’t. But I think most Ravens fans have written this game off as a loss. The only thing that allowed this anemic offense to work was Lamar’s scramble ability. Hope I’m wrong.

  10. NEWSFLASH Ravens !!!!! Jackson is collecting workman’s comp and he will not be playing until he gets pizaaaaaaaaaaaaaDa !!!!!!

  11. Huntley gives a better chance of winning than Lamar does. He chokes in the playoffs and hasn’t played a game in we over a month.

  13. I think Lamar has made a business decision to not risk his health for this team this year.

  14. After the Hamlin incident this will very much be the norm ,owners hard at work right now trying to craft up a countermeasure!

