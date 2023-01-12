NFL selects Atlanta for potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship

If an AFC Championship between the Bills and Chiefs had been held in Buffalo or Kansas City, it would have been played outdoors, with weather a factor.

Now? Not.

The NFL has selected Atlanta — yes, Atlanta — as the neutral site for a conference championship game between the Bills and Chiefs, if both qualify.

Weather won’t be a factor. And the game won’t be played on grass, the preferred surface of the NFL’s players.

But it could be conducive to a pinball machine of scoring, with offenses unimpeded by cold or wind or rain or snow.

There’s another factor to consider. By picking one of the various Super Bowl host cities for the AFC Championship, the NFL could be viewing this as a test run for possibly making future conference championships neutral-site games.

Regardless, this one should have been outside. In the elements.

At least the hot dogs and beer will be cheap.

32 responses to “NFL selects Atlanta for potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship

  1. It sure seems like the nfl wants the Bills to win the Super Bowl this year. They must have bet on them early on in the year.

  4. Seems like Indy might have been easier to get to for fans of both teams. Then again, the cost to remove lingering Irsay stench from Lucas Oil Field would have been prohibitive.

  7. I hope they don’t start doing neutral cities for these games. Fans should have the ability to see these games without having to travel or add the already high expenses.

  9. Terrible, but why expect anything different from the tone deaf NFL. Denver, Green Bay, Chicago, and Pittsburgh were all better ideas. All had grass and outdoor stadiums.

  10. I really cannot say anything because under this plan, there is not a single site they could have chosen that would have made everyone happy.

  12. just a terrible decision….2 cold weather teams should be played in a cold weather environment, not a vacuum

  14. Wha a joke! Flipping a coin or using total points scored to determine home field would be light years better than no home game at all. What a terrible president to set. Get ready for championship games to be sold to the highest bidding city and played out of the country.

  17. I get what they’re thinking; no external elements to deal with would not favor either team and a lot of points is great for ratings. The thing is, with it being KC vs Buffalo, a game everyone and their mother would want to watch, how “good” the game is from a competitive standpoint is irrelevant to the ratings. The pre & post to this game will draw significantly better ratings than the next closest program airing the same time as the game. This would have been so much fun outdoors in the cold

  19. Chiefs play good in Atlanta. I would have rathered it be played outdoors and mildly cold but I’ll take Atlanta over Indianapolis.

  21. Who’s the head referee? Vince McMahon? The NFL should be ashamed of this setup on so many levels.

  22. Atlanta is hardly in the regular Super Bowl rotation, the literal bloodstains of Ray Lewis’ double-murder charges at the 2000 game left a horrible impression among NFL and corporate sponsor elites and the only reason they hosted the 2019 game was as a reward for building the new stadium. Atlanta won’t be offered another Super Bowl until they build the next stadium in 20-30-40 years.

  23. All the bad stuff is true but It puts the game within driving distance for me.
    When all is said and done everyone thinks what’s in if for me. I would prefer N.O.
    but we can’t have everything.

  24. Wow! People need to relax….the league was put in a strange and unprecedented situation. You can’t assume every venue was available and willing to host. Atlanta is as good an option as any and is pretty much equidistant from Buff and KC. Just enjoy the game if this matchup even happens.

  25. Bills getting serious favors from the NFL. First, moved a game to Detroit when other outdoor options were available, now this. KC fans should revolt by being robbed of a potential home game.

  26. whodeysaysnobody says:
    January 12, 2023 at 12:03 pm
    It sure seems like the nfl wants the Bills to win the Super Bowl this year. They must have bet on them early on in the year.
    ____________________________
    What about this remotely suggest that?

    KC benefits just as much from an indoor game. Atlanta is nowhere near either city.

  28. So a Bengals/Bills divisional round matchup would take place in Buffalo. But a Bills/Chiefs AFC championship can’t take place in KC?…..

  30. Christian says:
    January 12, 2023 at 12:19 pm
    Who’s the head referee? Vince McMahon? The NFL should be ashamed of this setup on so many levels.

    Vince McMahon would do a better job than most of the present referees.

  31. The reaction here is hilarious. What’s wrong w/ this choice? It’s neutral – that’s really the only main criterion.

    Not everything is a conspiracy. Hard to believe, but true.

