Patriots working to keep Jerod Mayo, will interview offensive coordinator candidates next week

Posted by Charean Williams on January 12, 2023, 7:16 PM EST
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

The Patriots made an unprecedented announcement Thursday: They have begun negotiations with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo to keep him on staff, and they will begin interviews with potential offensive coordinators next week.

Mayo has drawn interest from the Panthers for their head coaching vacancy and the Browns for their defensive coordinator job. Both teams requested permission from the Patriots to interview Mayo.

Mayo began his coaching career in 2019 as the Patriots inside linebackers coach. He has shared defensive coordinator responsibilities with Steve Belichick despite neither of them having that title.

The Patriots didn’t have an offensive coordinator in 2022 either, and the Matt Patricia/Joe Judge experiment failed.

Patricia, the senior football advisor/offensive line coach, ended up calling plays with Judge as the quarterbacks coach. The Patriots finished 17th in scoring and 26th in total yards, and Mac Jones did not take the next step in his development.

Former Patriots offensive coordinator and Texans head coach Bill O’Brien currently is Alabama’s offensive coordinator and the favorite to land the job.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Patriots working to keep Jerod Mayo, will interview offensive coordinator candidates next week

  1. I firmly believe Mayo will be the next Patriots head coach sometime in the next 2-3 season after Belichick breaks Shula’s all time win record.

  2. Mac Jones did not take the next step in his development.

    Looking like another in a long series of BB early round whiffs

  3. If Bill O’Brian is one of the interviewees that may be the safe bet for who’s getting the job.

  7. It’s a no brainer to bring in Kliff Klingsbury. It makes too much sense. He’ll get the most out of Mac

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.