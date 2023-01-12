PFT’s NFL wild-card 2023 picks

Posted by Mike Florio on January 12, 2023, 12:20 PM EST
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

It’s wild-card weekend. Actually, the league would prefer that we call it “super wild-card weekend.” Which is something I won’t do, largely because they want me to do it.

I also don’t want to call it wild-card weekend either, because it’s not. It used to be, with teams that didn’t win their divisions (the fourth and fifth seeds) playing each other. In 1990, the field expanded to six, with one division winner in each conference facing the last team in. In 2002, realignment resulted in two division winners playing two wild cards.

Now, it’s three and three. So it’s really not wild-card weekend anymore. It’s just the first round of the playoffs.

And so here are our picks for the first round of the playoffs.

By the way, last week, I went 11-5. MDS went 12-4.

I finished the regular season at 178-91-2. MDS went 169-100-2.

Seahawks (+10) at 49ers

MDS’s take: How many people predicted before the season that Geno Smith vs. Brock Purdy would be a playoff matchup? Smith leading the Seahawks to the playoffs has been a great story, but the story comes to an end on Sunday, when the 49ers’ defense will shut Smith down, but Purdy and the 49ers’ offense should have a big game.

MDS’s pick: 49ers 30, Seahawks 13.

Florio’s take: The 49ers are the better team. But the Seahawks aren’t intimidated by the best team in football, given that they know each other well. The weather will help keep it close, but the 49ers should make it to the next round.

Florio’s pick: 49ers 27, Seahawks 21.

Chargers (-2) at Jaguars

MDS’s take: It’s great news in Jacksonville that they’re hosting a playoff game in Trevor Lawrence‘s second year and Doug Pederson’s first. But Justin Herbert is going to have a big game in his playoff debut as the Chargers win.

MDS’s pick: Chargers 27, Jaguars 20.

Florio’s take: Jacksonville destroyed the Chargers in Week Three. And that was before the Jaguars evolved into the team they now are — balanced, effective, confident, successful. Throw in the fact that they’re the underdogs, and that should be enough to push them over the top.

Florio’s pick: Jaguars 24, Chargers 21.

Dolphins (+13) at Bills

MDS’s take: If Tua Tagovailoa were healthy, this would be an intriguing first-round matchup. Without Tua, it’s hard to see the Dolphins even keeping it close against a Bills team that is strong in all phases of the game.

MDS’s pick: Bills 28, Dolphins 13.

Florio’s take: Josh Allen vs. Skylar Thompson. Sometimes, you don’t need to say anything more.

Florio’s pick: Bills 34, Dolphins 17.

Giants (+3) at Vikings

MDS’s take: Brian Daboll getting that roster to the playoffs was a great coaching achievement, but the Giants’ run ends on Sunday. The Vikings have been winning close games all year, and they’ll do it again.

MDS’s pick: Vikings 21, Giants 20.

Florio’s take: For as long as they are alive in the playoffs, the Vikings will either win by 2-4 points or lose by 20-40.

Florio’s pick: Vikings 24, Giants 22.

Ravens (+8.5) at Bengals

MDS’s take: If Lamar Jackson were 100 percent healthy, I’d be tempted to pick the Ravens to pull the upset. Without Jackson, the Bengals should cruise to a win.

MDS’s pick: Bengals 28, Ravens 17.

Florio’s take: The Bengals have a boulder on their shoulder over the way the rules were changed, and not changed, regarding following the cancellation of the Week 17 game against the Bills. They took it out on the Ravens in Week 18. They’ll do it again in the opening round of the playoffs.

Florio’s pick: Bengals 30, Ravens 20.

Cowboys (-2.5) at Buccaneers

MDS’s take: The Cowboys’ performance in Week 18 didn’t inspire a lot of confidence, but I expect them to play well enough to beat a Buccaneers team that didn’t inspire a lot of confidence all season.

MDS’s pick: Cowboys 20, Buccaneers 16.

Florio’s take: Tom Brady has 47 career playoff games. This one will be number 48. Win or lose, it’s quite possibly his last game in Tampa. The Cowboys, meanwhile, look like they peaked too soon. Why are they favored?

Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 19, Cowboys 16.

Permalink 41 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

41 responses to “PFT’s NFL wild-card 2023 picks

  1. Go ahead… everybody fall asleep on Seattle….they are going to beat the 49ers this weekend. Purdy magic will disappear….playoff football is way different

  2. Still believe 7/16 teams in each Conference going to playoffs is a joke. Monday nite playoff game is a joke also. Dallas (who I can’t stand) will probably face Phili after a bye on the road with 5 days to prepare. I guess it evens things out a bit since they get a competitive advantage every year by hosting on Thanksgiving, getting a nice gift of 3 extra rest days every year.

  4. If there’s an upset in each conference I’d pick the Giants and Jaguars. Due to weather I think niners and Seahawks will be closer than people are thinking but still believe the 49ers survive and will advance.

  8. Dallas may of peaked too soon, but at least they peaked.

    The Bucs are only in the playoffs because someone from their division had to go

  10. Jim Czerwinski says:
    January 12, 2023 at 12:23 pm
    Go ahead… everybody fall asleep on Seattle….they are going to beat the 49ers this weekend. Purdy magic will disappear….playoff football is way different
    ————

    Stop… The Seahawks win 0–4 against the worst division in football… The NFC south.

    The Seahawks had a nice year. I thought they’d be one of the worst teams in the league. With that said, I picked the Niners to go to the Super Bowl and I’m sticking with it

  11. Jim Czerwinski says:
    January 12, 2023 at 12:23 pm
    Go ahead… everybody fall asleep on Seattle….they are going to beat the 49ers this weekend. Purdy magic will disappear….playoff football is way different
    ————

    Stop… The Seahawks went 0–4 against the worst division in football… The NFC south.

    The Seahawks had a nice year. I thought they’d be one of the worst teams in the league. With that said, I picked the Niners to go to the Super Bowl and I’m sticking with it

  12. Florio has to save face by picking the Jags. This is the same team who could not beat Washington with Carson Yutz behind center. Yeah, those same Jags.

  13. philmccracken says:

    The Vikings are still frauds.
    ========================================================================================

    And the packers are still trying to get over .500, enjoy the view from the couch, vikings live rent free in your head.

  14. The Ravens’ season finally (and mercifully) comes to an end this weekend.

    And somehow, this will only be their first road playoff loss in the John Harbaugh era.

    Bengals 28
    Ravens 13

    Also, I’m not convinced that Brock Purdy’s mother knew he was the 49ers 3rd string QB entering the season.

    Lastly, it would not surprise me if every game this weekend ends in a double-digit victory.

  15. thos77 says:
    January 12, 2023 at 12:26 pm

    Still believe 7/16 teams in each Conference going to playoffs is a joke. Monday nite playoff game is a joke also. Dallas (who I can’t stand) will probably face Phili after a bye on the road with 5 days to prepare. I guess it evens things out a bit since they get a competitive advantage every year by hosting on Thanksgiving, getting a nice gift of 3 extra rest days every year.

    ————-

    Every team plays a Thursday game during the season, meaning every team gets three extra rest days one week a season.

  16. As a Niners fan, I’m concerned about the Seahawks. They always play tough against the Niners and it will be raining in Santa Clara on Saturday. Rain can be an equalizer

  17. My picks:
    Seahawks (+10) at 49ers: Maybe close for a half. but ‘9ers DEF too much. SF 27, SEA 16
    Chargers (-2) at Jaguars: Jags are for real and Chargers are overrated. JAX 23, LAC 21
    Dolphins (+13) at Bills: No contest. BILLS Defense with multiple INTs. BUF 38, MIA 9
    Giants (+3) at Vikings: Yet another nail-biter, yet another win. MIN 27, NYG 24
    Ravens (+8.5) at Bengals: Lamar too busy pre-counting his 2023 $$; CIN 33, BAL 13
    Cowboys (-2.5) at Buccaneers: TB12 not done, but ‘Boys have complete offense. DAL 31, TB 21

  18. Regarding Brock Purdy and playoff experience. This is also Geno Smith’s first playoff game.

  20. At least 4 will be stinkers.

    Too many teams in the playoffs, teams with losing records get home games….meh

  21. “Purdy magic will disappear….playoff football is way different.”

    I get it. Purdy magic will disappear, but Geno (also making his first playoff start, but only after a long mediocre career) magic will continue.

    Honestly, which of these two QB’s would you rather have starting for your team?

  24. Josh Allen vs. Skylar Thompson. Sometimes, you don’t need to say anything more.

    LOL

    They’ve not even averaged 14 PPG when Thompson starts. On top of that, in five of their last six games they haven’t scored more than 21 points.

    The atmosphere’s going to be insane!

  25. Brady is 7-0 against Dallas. And the cowboys haven’t won a playoff game on the road since 1992. Say what you want about the Bucs offense, but their defense tends to play well when it needs to. And it will be against a Dallas offense that has had problems holding on to the ball the past several weeks. I say Brady will make it 8 wins against the Cowboys.

  28. Why are the Cowboys favored? Because Vegas knows more than you and everyone else on here, including me.

  29. As reliable as death and taxes, Dak will at least throw a pick 6 or 2 interceptions and the Buc’s defense will be the MVP for the week.

  31. Thinking the Ravens would be more likely beat the Bengals if Lamar Jackson was starting is hilarious. The long record of Jackson’s stellar playoff performances must be the cause…

  32. @thos77
    Your comment about the scheduling advantage Dallas gets on Thanksgiving isn’t true anymore, and hasn’t been for a while.
    Dallas played 3 games in 12 days. And, btw, did it again when they had an addition Thursday night game scheduled.

  33. 49ers win but don’t cover.
    Jaguars win.
    Bills win in a rout.
    Giants win.
    Bengals win but don’t cover.
    Bucs win.

  34. The 49ers are the better team. But the Seahawks aren’t intimidated by the best team in football, given that they know each other well

    Except the 49ers aren’t the best team in football. Not even top 3

  35. These records are just straight up? Anyone can do well straight up. Records should be vs the spread.

  37. Anyone claiming that “playoffs are different” should apply the same threshold to the dude who’s been in the league for a decade and been booty for every one of those seasons before this one. Brock Purdy has started as many playoff games as Geno Smith. The majority of the 49ers have deep playoff experience. Seattle collectively has none.

    The only thing that will keep this game interesting is the rain.

  38. 5onit49ers says:
    January 12, 2023 at 1:36 pm
    ALL WILL BOW DOWN to the NINER EMPIRE!!!!!!! ALL.
    ——————————-
    Come Saturday, REALITY Crashes in on Mr. Irrelevant….

    Go Hawks!

  39. On paper, the Cowboys should actually be able to win this, as they finally have some wins against winning teams this year.

    But even so, I just can’t bring myself to pick against Brady. He’s won THIRTY-FIVE playoff games. If there’s ever a time of year to not pick against him, this is it.

  40. The Vikings are going to surprise everyone. They are 12-4 for a reason. The giants lost close games but are somehow better @9-7

  41. Jim Czerwinski says:
    January 12, 2023 at 12:23 pm
    Go ahead… everybody fall asleep on Seattle….they are going to beat the 49ers this weekend. Purdy magic will disappear….playoff football is way different

    —————————————————————

    Because Geno is a beacon of postseason experience? LOLOLOLOLOLOL stop it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.