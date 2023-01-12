Rain and wind are in the forecast for Seahawks-49ers

Getty Images

When Taft and Bakersfield got together in California to cap the underrated ’80s classic The Best of Times, the underdogs came to life once the weather took a turn for the worse.

When the Seahawks and 49ers meet for round three in Santa Clara on Saturday, Mother Nature could be putting a thumb on the scale for Seattle.

The folks at FieldGulls.com take a look at the forecast for the wild-card game, with an inch or more of rain throughout the day and possible wind gusts of up to 29 miles per hour.

The Apple weather app, which apparently has become the successor to the Dark Sky app I’d used for years, predicts gusts of up to 32 mph, and total rainfall for the day of 0.8 inches.

It should be raining throughout the game, but the rainfall should be under 0.1 inches, total.

Forecasts are, as always, subject to change. It’s something to keep an eye on when Saturday rolls around. The worse the weather, the more level the playing field for these division rivals.