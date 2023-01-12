Roquan Smith named AFC defensive player of the month

Getty Images

The Ravens didn’t really need any more validation for trading for linebacker Roquan Smith and signing him to a five-year extension this week.

But they just got some anyway.

Smith has been named AFC defensive player of the month for December and January. He was the only player in the league with at least 60 tackles, an interception, and a sack since Week 13.

The linebacker had 66 total tackles over the last six weeks of the season, which was No. 6 among all players. He also was tied for No. 5 with six tackles for loss.

In his nine games for Baltimore, Smith recorded 86 tackles, seven TFLs, 2.0 sacks, an interception, and three passes defensed.

Smith and the Ravens will have a tough task trying to stop the Bengals in Sunday’s playoff matchup.