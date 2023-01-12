Ryan Neal off Seahawks injury report

Posted by Josh Alper on January 12, 2023, 4:52 PM EST
Seahawks safety Ryan Neal will be back on the field for Saturday’s Wild Card game against the 49ers.

Neal missed the last three games with a knee injury, but he practiced all of this week and he did not receive an injury designation for Saturday. Neal started 10 of the 14 games he played before the injury and finished the year with 66 tackles, a sack, an interception, and a fumble recovery.

Johnathan Abram has been starting alongside Quandre Diggs in Neal’s absence.

Guard Phil Haynes (ankle), running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle, quadriceps), cornerback Xavier Crawford (hamstring), and defensive end Shelby Harris (knee) are listed as questionable for Seattle. No Seahawks players have been ruled out.

