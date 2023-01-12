Woody Johnson: Jets are ready to spend big if there’s a veteran QB we need

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 12, 2023, 12:22 PM EST
Jets owner Woody Johnson is ready to pay what it would cost to add a veteran franchise quarterback next season.

Johnson told reporters today that if Jets General Manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh tell him there’s a veteran quarterback they need, Johnson will “absolutely” be ready to spend what it takes to get him.

“That’s the missing piece,” Johnson said of a franchise quarterback.

Tom Brady is the only quarterback currently slated to hit free agency who would likely command a lucrative contract, but the Jets may be exploring which expensive veterans could be available in a trade. If there’s a good one available, Johnson is ready to write the check.

  5. Once again, I have to ask why we know Wilson is gone and he hasn’t figured it out yet.

  8. Hopefully the Pack will trade ARod and his giant contract to the Jets… Cap space is a problem for us. They need a QB and we need to rebuild. Now’s the time.

  10. Head coaches tend to choose players that they have worked with in the past. Salah went to a Super Bowl with Jimmy Garoppolo. I bet that he’s on the Jets next year.

  15. Rebuild means suffering until you get another QB which is not guaranteed. You have one and want to get rid of him. Be careful what you wish for as you could look at multiple losing seasons.

  20. I’d say Carr but he’s way too soft to play in NY. The media and cold would destroy his spirit.

  21. Remember the commercial: When EF Hutton speaks, everybody listens!

    Woody’s like that. Substitute “shakes their head and laughs” for “listens” and there you have it. J E T S jets jets jets. Rebuilding since the dawn of time.

  22. They already have Flacco, why do they need another veteran QB? Just give Flacco a $50M contract and let him ball out.

  23. The Jets are the kind of team to pay Aaron Rodgers $60 million only to go 8-9. But given how thin-skinned Rodgers is, I doubt he would want to play in New Jersey and have to talk to the NYC media several days per week. He doesn’t have a no-trade clause, but he could let the Jets know he isn’t interested and give them pause. I think it’s more likely they sign Lamar.

  27. Will probably turn to Lamar or Rodgers.If he does…huge mistake. Carr would be a better acquisition.

  29. There is nobody worth big $$$. Jets need a QB but have to be smart. I’d certainly keep Mike White. Not a lot of proven talent out there. Lance,Love,Lock,Carr
    Fields. Maybe Jimmy G.or Brady.

  30. Coach JV says:
    Hopefully the Pack will trade ARod and his giant contract to the Jets… Cap space is a problem for us. They need a QB and we need to rebuild. Now’s the time.
    ==

    Agreed. They took Brett, why not Aaron? When they’re done with him they can send him to Minny.

  32. Carr playing games in New Jersey would be hilarious. He’s had some real clunkers against the Jets and Giants there including a 38-3 benching.

  33. jimmyjohson2020 says:
    January 12, 2023 at 12:23 pm
    Lamar?
    __________

    It would be awesome if Lamar was the guy to continue Joe Namath’s legacy. Lamar enjoys playing the game as much as anyone. Although I think Lamar really wants to play in Florida, he might be persuaded to go to the Jets.

  36. To all Packers fans say trade Rodgers to the Jets…Did you not learn from the Farve trade???

  37. Lamarr will not go there. Too cold. He hates living in Baltimore, Maryland much less New York. He won’t take a contract From the Ravens because he wants out of there. It’s a dreary cold city. He wants to be close to home near family in warm weather. Good for his body and his style of play. Lamar will be in Miami or Tampa next year.

  41. The Jets have less than $4 million in cap space for 2023.
    Spending big must mean something else to Woody…

  43. Coach JV says:
    January 12, 2023 at 12:30 pm
    Hopefully the Pack will trade ARod and his giant contract to the Jets… Cap space is a problem for us. They need a QB and we need to rebuild. Now’s the time.
    ——————-
    Trading Rodgers triggers a $40 million dead cap hit for the Packers in 2023, effectively ending the season before it starts. That also triggers if he retires. There is no cap relief until 2024 at the earliest.

  45. packmangamble says:
    January 12, 2023 at 12:24 pm
    You can spend $59 million and take Aaron Rodgers off of our hands!

    That is not how much money Rodgers gets next year, nor how it works!

  46. I imagine quinnen Williams is gonna want a contract, so how big is he willing to spend. A 3rd party website shows $7.9M in cap space for 2023. I see the jets getting Derek Carr. If he is cut like Florio anticipates, they won’t have to give up draft picks and he won’t command premium dollars.

  47. My Team makes me Drink says:
    January 12, 2023 at 12:26 pm
    Derck Carr to the rescue i guess. Not TB12 no way in hell he goes to the Jets

    ————————————-

    TB12 will be looking for a stacked team that is already firing on every cylinder and would be a tough out in the playoffs even with an average QB. Then he adds himself as the ingredient that puts them over the top.

    That aint the Jets. They are indeed rising, but need more than a qb still.

  49. When the Jets select Caleb Williams with the 1st pick in the 2024 draft, he should stay at USC for $2 Million NIL deal

